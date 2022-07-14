Allegri’s Juventus taking shape: How will the team line up next season?

Despite a host of arrivals and departures, Juventus still have some business to conduct on the transfer market for the rest of the summer.

Yet, Max Allegri’s team is already beginning to take shape, especially following the signings of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

As we all know, the Italian manager tends to tweak his formation and could change tactical lineups throughout the course of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the former Milan and Cagliari has a 4-3-3 formation in mind, and la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) already has a projected lineup.

The source believes that once Federico Chiesa recovers from his ACL injury, he will take the left wing with Angel Di Maria on the opposite flank. Needless to say, Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the formation.

However, the situation remains slightly uncertain in the middle of the park. The report expects Paul Pogba to play on the left of a three-man midfield and Manuel Locatelli on the right side, suggesting that a new deep-lying playmaker will join the club this summer.

But if the management fails to add a new Regista, then Locatelli would serve in the deeper role, while one of Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria acts as a box-to-box midfielder.