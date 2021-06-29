Allegri made two specific requests for the attack

After a two-year absence, Massimiliano Allegri is back to Juventus, and is apparently more powerful than ever.

Following the departure of Fabio Paratici – who was partially responsible for the manager’s sacking in 2019 – Max is expected to have a bigger word on the club’s transfer strategy this time around

According to Sportmediaset via JuveNews, the returning coach made two specific requests for the attacking department.

First of all, the Livorno native wants to maintain Paulo Dybala for next season and beyond. The Argentine had an underwhelming campaign in 2020/21, and missed large parts of the season with various injuries.

Moreover, La Joya is yet to agree on a contract renewal with the club, and his current deal expires in twelve months. Thus, the Bianconeri are running the risk of losing their star player for free next summer.

Nonetheless, Allegri remains a huge admirer of the player, and he hopes to build the team around him, as he possesses some rare technical qualities.

As for the second request, Max wants to add another striker to his attacking department – regardless of whether Cristiano Ronaldo stays or leaves.

The tactician’s favorite target would be Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahohic, but his hefty valuation (70 million euros) would make this coup almost impossible, unless CR7 leaves the club.

The other potential targets listed by the report are Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint Germain, and Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann.