Giovanni Galeone offers his take on Max Allegri’s situation at Juventus. He feels that the time has come for his old pupil to leave the club.

The 83-year-old is a longtime friend of the Bianconeri manager and is also widely recognized as his mentor since the beginning of his coaching career.

Naturally, the former Udinese manager had often risen to the defense of the under-fire Juventus boss.

While Galeone still points the figure towards other issues at the club, he now feels that Allegri would do well to end his second stint at the club by the end of the season.

The retired manager advised the 56-year-old to try his luck abroad, particularly in the Premier League.

“Until some time ago, I would have told Max to stay,” said Galeone in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Now, however, I would tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad and follow in the footsteps of Capello and Ancelotti.

“Allegri has coached and won at Milan and Juventus. He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only Trapattoni has more appearances than him.

“I don’t see Max in Saudi Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League.

“This will be a summer of great changes across Europe. Max would do well at Liverpool post-Klopp or Man Utd.”

On another note, Galeone implicitly blames the club’s management for the lack of activity on the market last summer.

“Perhaps Giuntoli arrived too late in the summer, but for now, he hasn’t had an impact on the transfer market.

“Juventus have excellent young players but they need to add four or five important signings.

“Koopmeiners in midfield, Calafiori in defense and Felipe Anderson on the wing would be excellent reinforcements.

“But I think something else is also missing. Locatelli is having to adapt to the Regista role, so perhaps they need a new player in this position.”