After adding Gleison Bremer to the list of newcomers, a section of observers are now naming Juventus as the ultimate favorites to clinch the Scudetto title at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have already added Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria to the fold, while the likes of Federico Gatti, Nicolò Rovella and Fagioli have returned from their loan spells.

Nonetheless, Giovanni Galeone isn’t so sure about it.

The retired manager is famously Max Allegri’s football mentor, and remains a close friend of the Juventus coach.

Galeone explains why the addition of Bremer won’t be enough to fill the gap left by the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

The 81-year-old also describes the type of defender that the Bianconeri need, and even drops a name.

“Bremer is an excellent player, but since both De Ligt and Chiellini have left, another defender would be needed,” said the experienced Italian in an interview with Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero.

“Perhaps a left-handed like Pau Torres would be the right profile. He’s good, young and internationally experienced.

“He learned at the school of ‘professor’ Albiol, the same one who made Koulibaly great.

“With an extra centre back, Allegri could switch to the three-man defense by advancing Alex Sandro’s range of action, who is no longer the same player from two seasons ago.”

Galeone also praised Paul Pogba, stating that he remains a great player despite his tough time at Man United.