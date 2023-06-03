Allegri’s mentor insists the points deductions saga disrupted Juventus’ season

Giovanni Galeone, who is considered to be a mentor to Max Allegri, has defended Juventus’s poor season by attributing it to the points deduction they received. Juventus currently find themselves outside the top four in the league standings due to the deduction of ten league points.

Throughout the season, Juventus has faced multiple points deductions, and according to Galeone, these penalties have had a negative impact on the team’s performance. He highlights the last deduction, which was announced shortly before their match against Empoli, as particularly influential, as they were convincingly beaten in that fixture.

While there have been calls for Allegri to be sacked due to the team’s underwhelming performance this season, Galeone disagrees with such sentiments. He believes that if not for the points deduction, Juventus could have been in a better position in the league table.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The championship of Juventus has been distorted by the chaos of points deducted, returned, and deducted again just before a league match. In a situation like the one in Empoli, if a coach goes into the locker room and tries to say, ‘Guys, let’s focus on the field and not the ten-point deduction,’ the players would tell him to go to hell… Let’s not kid ourselves. .”

Juve FC Says

Truly, the uncertainties around us and the points deductions were a problem for us in this campaign, but the team also could have improved more.

We are still close to the top four now because other clubs did not also do so well in the league, which is why Napoli are champions.