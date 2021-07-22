Allegri’s mentor: “Max needs three of four new players”

When it comes to Massimiliano Allegri, few men know him as well as Giovanni Galeone. The retired manager acted as a mentor for Max during his early managerial years, and the latter still listens to his advices until this very day.

Whilst the former Udinese manager is happy to see his old pupil returning to Juventus, he feels that the management should enhance his squad by signing some new players.

Galeone spoke to Radio Kiss (via Calciomercato), and gave his views on the Old Lady’s transfer market and what should be done this summer.

“Allegri is very motivated, and is convinced of his return. Personally, I have some doubts, as Juventus are not very convincing on the transfer market.” said the 80-year-old.

“Max needs three or four new players. Locatelli would be good. If Chiellini signs again he could play between 15 and 20 matches. Thus, Juve should buy him a left center back without thinking at all.”

However, the management may not share Galeone’s opinion, with new sporting director Federico Cherubini saying the the club could make very few signings this summer.

One can only wonder whether the words of the old tactician are purely his own views on the situation, or if it’s something that he already discussed with Allegri, who could potentially share the same opinion.