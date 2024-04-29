Max Allegri’s longtime friend and mentor Giovanni Galeone feels the Juventus coach deserves to stay since he’s achieving the club’s objectives.

The Bianconeri directors have often reiterated Champions League qualification as the club’s ultimate goal for the season.

Despite the woeful results in the last few months, the Old Lady is still in third place, only five points away from securing a Top Five finish.

So while a large section of the fanbase is calling for the coach’s head due to the miserable displays, Galeone feels this scenario would be unjust towards his pupil.

“The other day I felt Max was calm. And I would be calm too in his place. After all, he is achieving the objectives that the club has set for him and has a contract for 2024-25,” said the 83-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.