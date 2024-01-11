Max Allegri’s future is the subject of serious debate this season, as it seems he may leave Juventus in the summer.

The Bianconeri gaffer has failed to win a trophy since he returned for his second spell at the club.

The gaffer was very successful in his first stint, which prompted his return to the club, but there have been no new trophies after two-plus years, and his future might be evaluated in the summer.

Juve has very limited options in terms of a replacement for Allegri. He also does not have many options for his next team.

His mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has now predicted his future and suggested the Bianconeri gaffer could stay at the club for one more season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think he will stay at Juventus for another year, he doesn’t really want to change teams. Maybe he would like to take Spalletti’s place at the national team, but he has to wait.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is probably the best man to be our manager now because he knows the club very well and has been very successful in the past.

It would be difficult for us to get a new gaffer that will bring instant success, and we probably should stick with him for another year.