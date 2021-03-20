Allegri’s mentor reveals the two stars wanted by the former Juve boss

Since the beginning of his managerial career, Massimiliano Allegri has always proclaimed Giovanni Galeone to be his one true mentor.

The former Juventus coach had established himself as a key player for Galeone’s Pescara during the early 1990’s.

The pair were reunited once again when Max joined the 80-year-old’s coaching staff at Udinese for a brief period in 2006/07.

Therefore, the retired manager knows Allegri better than anyone else, and he revealed some of the transfer targets that his former pupil had in mind during his time in Turin.

Galeone also named the top club that the 53-year-old was about to join in an interview with Radio Bianconera (via ilBianconero).

“Will Allegri go to Real Madrid? I don’t think so. He was very close to joining Paris Saint Germain, but at the moment I don’t think he wants to go abroad.

“Rome or Napoli? It is no mystery that De Laurentiis has been following him for a long time,” revealed the veteran manager.

“The other day, I wrote him a message, I told him that if he had either Ilkay Gundogan or Karim Benzema he would have won certainly won the Champions League.

“He told me that he had already tried to bring them to Juventus, but Gundogan didn’t want to join the club, whilst Benzema had no intention of leaving Madrid even if they had paid him gold”. Concluded Galeone.

Allegri led Juventus for five straight Scudetto titles during his time at the club between 2014 and 2019, as well as four Coppa Italia triumphs.

Although his side reached the final of the Champions League twice, his inability to win the trophy prompted the management to replace him with Maurizio Sarri.

The Livorno native is yet to sign for another club ever since.