Allegri’s mentor reveals which position Juventus must address

Last summer, Juventus had a busy transfer market, with a host of players leaving and others making their arrivals.

However, there remains some holes in Max Allegri’s squad that should eventually be addressed either this January or next summer.

For instance, the fullback department seems short of options at the moment, and with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado potentially leaving at the end of the season, newcomers will eventually arrive.

Nonetheless, Giovanni Galeone feels that the Bianconeri have a more urgent need at the moment.

Allegri’s longtime friend and mentor believes that Juventus must first and foremost sign a left-footed centre-back.

“Max especially needs a left-footed centre-back. Bremer is better off in the center and Danilo on the right,” explained Galeone in his interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s hard to sign a big name in January. The ideal, for the summer, would be someone like [Chelsea defender Kalidou] Koulibaly. But I have a weakness for [Strahinja] Pavlovic, the Serbian defender who plays for Salzburg.”

The former Udinese manager also talked about the Bianconeri’s recent resurgence. While he likes the mentality displayed by the team in recent weeks, he admits that the current squad lacks some of the great profiles that were present at the club during Allegri’s first reign.

“I’ve seen a Juventus side that steals the ball and immediately charges forward, without too many passes.

“This team doesn’t have players like Pirlo, Khedira or Barzagli, who have been great teachers. And they don’t even have Mandzukic. Mario never lost the ball.

“Current Juventus players don’t have the same techniques and cannot orchestrate the play, they must always try to finish the action, as they did against Lazio.

“The Bianconeri must be direct and concrete, like Rabiot who has rightfully become untouchable in Allegri’s plans.”