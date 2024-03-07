Max Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has commented on the manager’s challenges in extracting the best from his team, suggesting that they lack the quality needed for greater success.

Since Allegri’s return to Juventus in 2021, the team has encountered difficulties, failing to secure a trophy during his tenure.

Before Allegri’s return to Turin, Juventus won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup under Andrea Pirlo, leading fans to anticipate a league triumph upon Allegri’s arrival.

However, after three seasons, the Bianconeri are only in contention for the Italian Cup this term, and their performance on the field has been inconsistent.

Allegri is making every effort to bring about a change, but according to Galeone, it is a challenging task, and Allegri is hindered by a lack of players who can assist him in implementing his preferred style of play.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Max doesn’t have much technical quality available to develop a certain type of game. He has players with strength and power like Chiesa, when he’s well, and Kostic. On the outside he doesn’t have people who can jump around. A man easily and gifted with great dribbling to create numerical superiority. In the middle he lacks a totem.”

Juve FC Says

We have given Allegri three seasons to make this team better, and if we fail to win the Coppa Italia, there will be no justification for keeping him on the bench.