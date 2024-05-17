Juventus could fire Max Allegri in the coming hours, but his mentor, Giovanni Galeone, says it would be unfair.

The Bianconeri manager has just guided the team to secure the Coppa Italia trophy, the first of his second stint at the club.

After three years, Allegri has finally won a trophy at the club, but it is too late to save his job.

There are many reasons to argue in favor of keeping Allegri and for Juventus not to sack their manager, but his time is up, and the club will not waste more time dealing with him.

However, some believe it would be better to allow him to finish the season before replacing him, and Galeone believes it would be unfair if the club went ahead and fired him so soon.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The immediate dismissal of Allegri would not be right.

“I sometimes found the criticisms directed at him to be ungenerous, considering that Max found himself managing really difficult situations alone. I believe that the gesture towards Giuntoli should be interpreted with the desire to rejoice only with the group team’. And then we know Max’s passionate character…”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has ended his spell well, and it doesn’t matter if we sack him now or allow him to finish the season at the helm.

He knows he has lost the trust of the board and will leave, so it is probably better to do it sooner rather than later.

