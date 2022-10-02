Allegri’s mentor says Max was never loved at Juventus, reveals why he didn’t join Madrid

Between 2014 and 2019, Juventus enjoyed one of their most successful periods under the guidance of Max Allegri.

The Livorno native extended the winning dynasty kickstarted by his predecessor Antonio Conte, and added another plethora of trophies to the club’s cabinet, including five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia triumphs.

While European glory still eluded him, at least the Bianconeri were getting incredibly close to lifting the Champions League trophy at the time.

But despite it all, the management eventually decided to change air by replacing the former Cagliari and Milan manager with Maurizio Sarri in a coup led by Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici.

But despite all the success reached at the time, Allegri’s friend and mentor Giovanni Galeone claims that his pupil was never genuinely loved at Juventus.

The former Udinese and Pescara manager also revealed that Max could have joined Real Madrid, but perhaps he got “lazy”, instead opting for a return to an all too familiar atmosphere.

“Allegri was supposed to sign for Real Madrid, but maybe he got lazy,” said Galeone in an interview with Repubblica Bologna via JuventusNews24.

“Max was never really loved at Juventus, not even when he was winning all those championships.

“At the time, he had a different team, he had fantastic players. There were football professors, but it’s no longer the case today.

“When you finish fourth while trailing by 16 points from the first place, you can’t talk about winning the Scudetto immediately in the following year, the gap is huge.

“We needed more clarity, it is not enough to call the coach to win, you have to protect him from the press and the public. And if you’re talking about a four-year project and sign 35-year-old players…”