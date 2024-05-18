Max Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has warned that Thiago Motta is an even more demanding manager as Juventus turns to the Bologna coach to replace Allegri.

The Bianconeri have struggled for much of this season and throughout Allegri’s second tenure.

The club has just fired Allegri, and most reports suggest Motta will become the next manager.

He has done an impressive job at Bologna with a small budget, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Juve also qualified for the Champions League and won the Coppa Italia so Motta will have many games to manage next season.

However, Allegri worked under a strict budget in his second tenure, despite never really complaining about it.

Will that be the case with Motta? Giovanni Galeone believes the former Italy midfielder is a much more demanding coach.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Thiago Motta? I hear that he is skilled with young people. But Allegri launched Yildiz, transformed Cambiaso and Iling improved. Thiago Motta is good, but he also has a good temper. He’s more demanding than Max, we’ll see…”.

Juve FC Says

Motta has earned the chance to manage a big club like Juventus, and he deserves to be our next manager.

When he starts, we will know how his character affects his work on the pitch.