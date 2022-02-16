Allegri’s numerous choices: How Juventus improved their squad depth

Even though Juventus had only added two players in January, the arrivals of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria boosted the club’s depth.

Despite the fact that three players left Turin last month (Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey), Max Allegri now possesses more choices at his disposal – perhaps due to the fact that these three players rarely started matches.

Thus, Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) claims that the tactician now has at least a couple of alternatives for each position.

While studying the numbers, the source took into consideration the versatility of some of the players. For instance, Danilo might be the first choice at right-back, but he’s also an alternative for the center back positions.

The same can be said about Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria, who can either play in the deep-lying playmaker role, or as box-to-box midfielders.

So here are the main and alternative options for Allegri in each playing position as published by the report:

GK: Szczesny (Perin, Pinsoglio)

RB: Danilo (Cuadrado, De Sciglio)

RCB: Bonucci (Rugani, Danilo)

LCB: De Ligt (Chiellini, Danilo)

LB: De Sciglio (Alex Sandro, Pellegrini)

RCM: Zakaria (Locatelli, McKennie)

DM: Locatelli (Arthur, Zakaria)

LCM: Rabiot (Locatelli, McKennie)

RW: Dybala (Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Ake)

CF: Vlahovic (Dybala, Kean, Kaio Jorge)

LW: Morata (Kean, Bernardeschi).