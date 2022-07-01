Juventus has made Benoit Badiashile one of their transfer targets, and a move for him could become even more important if they sell Matthijs de Ligt.

Badiashile is considered one of the finest young players from France now, and he has been delivering outstanding performances for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

He has many suitors, so Juve will be lucky if they win the race for his signature, but they might not even advance their interest in him.

Corriere dello Sport claims Max Allegri is not so keen to work with the 21-year-old, because he believes the defender is not mature enough to deliver on his team.

This could make the Bianconeri pause their interest in him for one more season at the very least.

Juve FC Says

Juve has too many young players in the current squad, and these individuals do not exactly win you trophies.

You need experienced heads all over the pitch to get the best results.

In this transfer window, we need to invest more on the right experienced players because these individuals can help us achieve what we plan to.

If Badiashile continues to do well, we can return for him in the summer of 2023, although his market value may have increased by then.