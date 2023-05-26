Allegri’s position as Juventus manager now very much weakened

Juventus manager Max Allegri is currently facing mounting pressure and calls for his dismissal, despite having a few seasons remaining on his contract.

Allegri was entrusted with the task of guiding the Bianconeri back to the summit of Italian football over the past two seasons.

Regrettably, he has been unable to fulfil these expectations, leading to a growing demand from fans for his departure from the Allianz Stadium before the start of the next season.

A report from Sport Italia, via Tuttojuve, indicates that Allegri’s position as the club’s manager is now more precarious than ever before.

There are rumours circulating that the club may soon decide to terminate his contract, resulting in his departure from Turin prior to the commencement of the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been given two seasons and does not have one trophy to show, which is a clear sign he is probably no longer an elite manager.

It is hard to replace him because of the money we would have to pay in compensation, but it makes little sense to expect progress and keep him on the bench.

We need a manager with a different approach to the game who is able to stop the other sides from finishing above us in domestic competitions.

If we keep Allegri on the bench for another season, we should not expect a better performance.