Allegri’s record against Pioli points to a positive weekend outcome for Juventus

Max Allegri and Stefano Pioli will be in opposing dugouts when Juventus faces AC Milan this weekend.

The Bianconeri haven’t had a good season and remain behind Milan on the league table.

However, this match offers them a chance to close the gap between both clubs.

Pioli has made Milan a top Serie A club again after years of mediocrity. They came close to winning the Scudetto in the last campaign and one way to achieve that is to beat other top-four rivals.

The Rossoneri will get another chance to do that in front of their fans but the head-to-head record between Allegri and Pioli means Juve could get something from this fixture.

Tuttosport reports Allegri has faced Pioli on 15 occasions and hasn’t lost a single duel.

It adds that the Bianconeri manager has 11 wins and 4 draws from their encounters.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in Italy, and there is no other coach in the competition managing at the moment who has won more Scudetto titles than him.

He returned to Juve in the summer hoping to win more titles. Even though that will likely not happen in this campaign, the Livorno native is certainly a manager we can trust.

Milan has done well under Pioli so far, but Juve will be determined not to lose the game and in the event they come away with all three points, it can, in part, be put down to the Allegri effect.