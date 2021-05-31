Allegri’s return could change Bernardeschi’s future

Federico Bernardeschi had a tough 2020/2021 season as the midfielder struggled to find space in the Juventus team.

Andrea Pirlo didn’t find him useful to his plans for the Bianconeri and he had to wait until the international matches to enjoy his best performances.

Bernardeschi refused to leave the club in the last two transfer windows and his decision to remain might pay off now.

The former Fiorentina man joined Juve when Max Allegri was the club’s manager and enjoyed his first two seasons under the Livorno-born boss.

Allegri has returned and Calciomercato says it could be a good thing for him as he is set to become a prominent member of the current Juve squad again.

The report even quotes the midfielder saying of Allegri’s return: “Allegri? I’m happy. I hope to enjoy the coach again , I really want him, his return makes me happy. He’s always been great.”

It then adds that there is still a possibility that he would leave if the right offer comes.

But the return of Allegri makes it almost certain that he would get another chance to be a regular at Juve.

Allegri is expected to make changes to the squad, but most of the players he would meet are those he left behind at the club in 2019.