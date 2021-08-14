“Allegri’s return has its own logic” – Ranieri tips Juventus for Scudetto

Despite managing the likes of Juventus, Roma and Inter, Claudio Ranieri was never able to raise the Scudetto trophy – although he came close at times – but perhaps the Tinkerman just never possessed the best squad in the league.

Nevertheless, the veteran tactician shocked the world when he led Leicester City towards Premier League glory in 2016 in what can be arguably considered as the biggest upset in the sport’s history.

The 71-year-old is currently unattached after deciding to leave his post at Sampdoria by the end of the last campaign. However, he seems to be following the upcoming season with a great interest.

Ranieri feels that Antonio Conte’s departure from the Nerazzurri was a huge sign of things to come for the defending champions.

“Antonio’s farewell was the signal of what would happen. Conte, Hakimi and Lukaku all left in the space of two months, and now Inter have dismantled the Scudetto team. A fundamental point of reference has gone away,” said the former Juve boss in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

When asked about the favorites to win the Scudetto this season, the former Leicester coach picked the Bianconeri, highlighting the importance of Max Allegri’s return.

“Allegri’s return has its own logic. I believe that Max isn’t asked to win the Champions League, but to lay the foundations for a relaunch. In this regard, he is a guarantee for the club.”