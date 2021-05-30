Allegri’s return makes Chiellini staying almost a certainty now

This looked like Giorgio Chiellini’s final season for Juventus as he continued to struggle with different injuries.

At 36, everyone would understand if he called time on his career or if Juve refused to give him a new contract and force him to continue playing elsewhere.

However, it seems the return of Max Allegri means we may not have seen him for the last time in a Juve shirt.

Chiellini has been one of the club’s most-trusted players in their decade of dominance and Allegri found him to be very reliable in his first spell as their boss.

This has won him some favour with Il Bianconero now reporting that the Bianconeri new boss has asked that he be retained by the club for one more season.

Although he will soon be 37, the report says he would be offered a new deal for a year and the defender is even open to signing on a lower wage than he is currently earning.

It adds that he could then remain at the club after next season but in an administrative capacity.

Allegri will want to win Serie A in the next campaign and would know that he needs experienced players to get the better of the other teams in the competition.