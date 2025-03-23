Juventus may have been on a steady decline for years, and it now feels like the club is hitting a new low, especially based on the woeful events witnessed over the past few weeks.

The Bianconeri have completely lost the plot under the guidance of Thiago Motta as evidenced by their back-to-back cup eliminations and successive beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina in their most recent outings.

Therefore, most sources in the Italian media agree that the Italian Brazilian’s credits have expired, as the club is now prepared to sack him in the coming hours.

Igor Tudor has been identified as the caretaker coach who will oversee the club’s last nine Serie A fixtures, while the identity of the manager who will lead the Bianconeri in the FIFA Club World Cup and next season remains anyone’s guess.

Therefore, Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni tears into the club’s dire situation and enlists some of the most baffling decisions the management took over the past 10 months, beginning with Max Allegri (whom he repeatedly defended)

“In the last ten months, the club has made strong and uncomfortable decisions,” wrote Zazzaroni in his editorial for Il Corriere dello Sport.

(Photo by Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)

“From the outside, these are not very understandable. Some were loudly called for by the fans: I remember for example the dismissal of a coach who had just won the Coppa Italia and qualified the team for the Champions League and the Club World Cup (160 million),and also rans second in appearances in the history of Juve.

“But that can happen, given that Allegri was totally unwelcome. In May. I add the dismemberment of Vinovo (Next Gen), the political alliance with Inter and the absence of the shirt sponsor.”

The veteran journalist also notes the financial impact of the managerial change.

“The dismissal of the coach and the arrival of a replacement would mean setting aside several millions which would throw the numbers out of whack, creating a problem for Juve, which is also listed on the stock exchange.”