Allegri’s second Juventus tenure officially starts as he is spotted at Continassa

Massimiliano Allegri has officially started his time as the manager of Juventus for a second spell.

The 53-year-old was reinstated as the club’s boss this summer, two years after he left them.

After they struggled under the management of Andrea Pirlo last season, he has now been tasked with making them the top club in Italy again.

Football Italia reports that he has been spotted at Continassa today for the start of Juve’s preseason ahead of the next campaign.

The Bianconeri will start training with the players who weren’t involved with their national team after last season.

Those who competed in competitions that ended early or were eliminated at the group stages of Euro 2020 and Copa America are expected to join up with the squad next week.

Those who reached the latter stage of the competition will join later.

The report says the team will start with tests and serious training would resume next week.

Allegri will be keen to get his players’ fitness level up and ready for the 2021/2022 campaign which starts next month.

He won five consecutive Serie A titles at the club in his first stint as their head coach.