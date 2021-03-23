Allegri’s shadow returns to haunt the struggling Pirlo

One way or another, Massimiliano Allegri and Andrea Pirlo often end up crossing paths.

The two men initially worked together at Milan during the 2010/11 season, and the former Rossoneri coach was partially blamed for the Maestro’s departure at the end of campaign.

The 2006 World Cup winner completed a sensational move towards Juventus during that summer. But three years later, he was rejoined by Max.

But the story seems to be far from over, as Pirlo’s ongoing struggles in his first managerial season could see him axed by the Old Lady, and his replacement is tipped to be a familiar name.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), the Bianconeri continue to reflect on the future of their current boss after the latest defeat against Benevento.

Even though the campaign has been a letdown in general, but the home loss to Pippo Inzaghi’s men sent shockwaves through the black and white hemisphere.

How much time is the management willing to offer Pirlo remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the young tactician’s position at the club has never been as fragile.

The source also confirms that Allegri’s name remains in the background.

The Livorno native was in charge at the Allianz stadium between 2014 and 2019, and led the club to five straight Scudetto titles, as well as four Coppa Italia triumphs.

The former Cagliari boss also reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions – 2015 and 2017 – but his inability to win the trophy eventually costed him his job.