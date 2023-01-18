Allegri’s stance on Rugani and Gatti and their future at Juventus

Since the start of the season, neither Federico Gatti nor Daniele Rugani has been an automatic starter at Juventus. Both men have featured on some occasions, but Max Allegri has recently opted for a Brazilian back-three comprised of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro.

But due to the latter’s decline, there could be an opening in defense. But which Italian will seize the opportunity?

Apparently, the manager has already given his preference to the tried and tested defender over the newcomer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have no intentions of depriving themselves from the services of Rugani in the middle of the campaign.

The source believes that the 28-year-old holds the trust of his coach, so he’ll definitely remain until June. Afterwards, the club will assess the situation and make a decision over his future. His current contract expires in 2024.

On the contrast, the same source claims that Federico Gatti is yet to convince Allegri. Hence, the management would be open to send him on loan for the next six months.

Juve FC say

At the moment, we’re already suffering from a lack of personnel at the back. So unless a new players arrives in January (which doesn’t seem to the case), Juventus must not allow any player to leave in the middle of the campaign.

Furthermore, we should remember that this remains Gatti’s maiden campaign in Serie A, so committing mistakes is a part of the learning process.