After collecting a single point from a possible nine in the last three encounters, Max Allegri’s work is coming under great scrutiny.

IlBianconero journalist Andrea Ajello enlists ten tactical mistakes that the Juventus coach committed throughout the negative run.

We begin with the 1-1 draw against Empoli when the manager opted to start with Arek Milik alongside Dusan Vlahovi, thus dropping Kenan Yildiz to the bench.

As we all know, this proved to be a major mishap, with the Pole earning his marching orders in the 18th minute for a rash challenge on Alberto Cerri.

Nevertheless, the Binaconeri could have still escaped with a win thanks to Vlahovic’s opener, but the coach instructed his troops to sit deeply, which allowed Empoli to snatch the equalizer through Tommaso Baldanzi.

In the major showdown against Inter, Allegri refused to unleash an attacking trident, preferring to bring in Federico Chiesa at Yildiz’s expense, while his team remained barren in the attacking phase.

All in all, the over-cautious approach the team adopted in the Derby d’Italia left a bad taste in the supporters’ mouths.

Moreover, the journalist picks up five mistakes that the coach committed in last night’s defeat at the hands of Udinese, beginning with the inclusion of Alex Sandro instead of Daniele Rugani. The Brazilian’s defensive howler gifted the visitors the solitary goal of the match.

Allegri also kept shifting with his formation which hardly helped the cause, while Chiesa and Yildiz were both drifting to the left and stepping on each others’ toes.

The Juventus manager also took out Andrea Cambiaso who was the team’s most dangerous player to give Leonardo Cerri his debut, but the wingback’s exit left the young striker short of service.

Furthermore, Carlos Alcaraz remained on the bench despite a positive week in training.

Finally, Allegri’s media digs at Inter have obviously failed to affect the league leaders, with his team now out of the running for the Scudetto.