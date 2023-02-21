Following a calamitous start to the campaign, Max Allegri was able to steady the ship by late October, unleashing a 3-5-2 formation. The new system helped Juventus collect results while also securing clean sheets.

But in the absence of a left-footed centre-back, Alex Sandro has been a regular feature in the defensive trio alongside his compatriots Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

The left-back’s form has been on an alarming decline in recent years, and the management has no intention of maintaining his services beyond the current campaign.

But as ilBianconero explains, the Brazilian will eventually trigger an automatic renewal clause if he continues to feature regularly.

According to the report, Sandro only sat on the bench for technical reasons on three occasions this season, while missing another three fixtures between injuries and suspensions.

The 31-year-old has already featured in 26 matches in the current campaign, and the source speculates that 40 appearances would be enough to unlock a new contract – reminiscently to Juan Cuadrado this season.

This would be a far from ideal event for the club’s directors who are adamant about lowering the wage bill, as Sandro happens to be one of the highest earners in Turin.

Juve FC say

At the moment, we can’t fault Allegri for fielding his old pupil amidst the lack of options. But if Sandro’s automatic renewal would prevent the management from signing a younger left-back in the summer, then the coach will have to make a small sacrifice for the future’s sake.