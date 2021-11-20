Allegri’s tactical decision pushes attacker closer to January exit

Juventus enjoyed the talents of Dejan Kulusevski last season, but things have been negatively different for him in this campaign.

He is firmly outside the plans of Massimiliano Allegri, who continues to keep him on the bench regardless of the availability of other key attackers at Juve.

Despite the absence of Paulo Dybala, Kulusevski will still probably be on the bench for Juventus’ match against Lazio.

Allegri has taken the tactical decision to field Federico Chiesa and possibly Alvaro Morata in the Bianconeri lineup.

Calciomercato, as reported by Tuttojuve, reckons this decision would push the attacker closer to the Juventus exit door, and we could see him leave the Allianz Stadium in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has never been a fan of very technical players because they aren’t as rigid as he would need to field a compact and pragmatic team.

Kulusevski would thrive under a manager who operates with a more fluid attacking formation than Juve under Allegri.

At 21, he is still very much at the start of his career, and Juve would be inundated with offers as soon as they agree to sell him.

It remains to be seen if any of his suitors will raise the cash required to sign him in the January transfer window.

If Juve doesn’t get the right offer in the winter, they could easily sell him at the end of the season.