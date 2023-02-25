On Tuesday, Juventus will host their crosstown rivals Torino at the Allianz Stadium for another edition of the Derby della Mole. The Bianconeri will be missing the suspended Manuel Locatelli, while the conditions of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba remain doubtful.

Nonetheless, Leonardo Bonucci has recently made his return from an injury layoff. The veteran defender has already collected a few minutes between the trips to Spezia and Nantes.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri is considering thrusting his returning captain from the get-go against the Granata.

The 35-year-old would replace Alex Sandro in the back-three, slotting in between Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

This season, the Italian has thus far made 10 Serie A appearances, six in the Champions League, and one in the Europa League. He scored two goals in all competitions.

Aside from the tactical aspect, a change is necessary at the back to prevent Sandro from reaching his 40th appearance of the season and subsequently unlock an automatic contract renewal.

With all due respect to the Brazilian, this wouldn’t be in the club’s best interest, as we’re talking about one of the highest earners at Juventus.

At the moment, the 32-year-old has 27 appearances. Hence, rotation at the back is mandatory at this point.