Allgeri reveals Pogba setback and confirms Vlahovic as a starter against Lazio

On the back of an embarrassing defeat to Monza and prior to a vital Coppa Italia tilt against Lazio, Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t short on topics during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

The Juventus manager started by describing the state of his players following Sunday’s loss. He said that his men feel sorry and embittered.

“The players, as well as being sorry and embittered. But we have the Coppa Italia tomorrow which is another competition. So we must put aside the league results,” said Allegri as reported by Calciomercato.

“It will be a difficult match against a team that is doing excellent things. It’s a direct clash, and we’ll have to use all of our weapons since qualification is determined by a single match.”

The 55-year-old revealed that Paul Pogba won’t be a part of the squad after suffering from a muscular setback. Nonetheless, the coach feels that these slight knocks are normal for a player who’s only just returning from a serious injury.

“I’ll decide the line-up tomorrow morning, apart from Bonucci, the only one not available due to a flexor soreness is Pogba.

“Unfortunately. When you’ve been out for so many months, the pain could haunt you for a while. He needs time.”

On another note, Allegri confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic will take the field from the first minute, but remains coy on Federico Chiesa who was absent in the weekend.

“Vlahovic will certainly start. I have to decide on the others. The match could last for 120 minutes, so the substitutions will be important.”

As for the market, the tactician revealed that Weston McKennie wanted to leave towards Leeds United, and insists that Serie A can’t challenge the Premier League based on the current revenues.

“Juve made a good transfer market. We achieved our objectives. McKennie wanted to leave, he found a good solution. Zuelli joined Pisa, Pellegrini went to Lazio and maybe we’ll see him tomorrow.

“Italy and England? It’s useless to compare. The ratio is 1:4. The Premier has a turnover of 8 billions, while Serie A is only at 2 billions”.