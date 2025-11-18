Italy is set to co host Euro 2032 with Turkiye and UEFA will soon approve a selection of stadiums for use during the tournament. Each city involved will undoubtedly hope to stage at least one fixture and the process requires countries to present their strongest stadium options for inspection. Italy is home to several well known grounds that have long histories and loyal supporters, and although the atmosphere in these venues is often impressive, many of the structures themselves are ageing and require significant upgrades to meet modern standards.

UEFA continues to apply strict criteria when assessing stadiums for use in its competitive matches. This means that any Italian venue put forward for Euro 2032 must satisfy a demanding set of requirements relating to safety, accessibility, sustainability and overall infrastructure. The governing body has made clear that high standards are essential for a tournament of this scale, and this process forms part of its broader commitment to ensuring that facilities across Europe continue to improve.

Current State of Italian Stadium Infrastructure

While Italy boasts some of the most iconic stadiums on the continent, the reality is that many of them have not undergone full modernisation. The passion of supporters often masks structural limitations and the need for redevelopment. As UEFA’s assessments continue, a clearer picture is emerging of which stadiums are in a position to meet the rigorous conditions set for Euro 2032. At present, the only ground in Italy that satisfies every requirement is the home of Juventus.

The Allianz Stadium remains notable for being one of the country’s most modern football venues. Construction began in 2009 and the stadium officially opened in 2011. It has since served Juventus with a contemporary design, improved visibility for spectators and facilities that reflect current expectations for elite football environments. This distinguishes it from many of Italy’s older venues, which would need significant investment to achieve comparable standards.

UEFA’s View and Continuing Preparations

According to Il Bianconero, Michele Uva, Executive Director for Social and Environmental Sustainability, has identified the Allianz Stadium as the only Italian venue that currently meets all the necessary criteria to host matches during Euro 2032. This assessment highlights the challenges facing cities and clubs across the country as preparations intensify for a tournament that will draw considerable international attention.

The coming years will likely involve discussions about renovation projects and potential upgrades to ensure more venues become eligible. Italy will want to present a strong and diverse list of stadiums capable of hosting matches, but achieving this will require coordinated efforts at local and national levels. For now, the Allianz Stadium stands alone in meeting UEFA’s full expectations, and the situation underscores the urgency for wider modernisation if Italy is to fully capitalise on the opportunity to co-host a major European championship.