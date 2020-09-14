Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus have had their request to reopen the Allianz Stadium to 1000 fans denied by the local Piedmont authority.

The stadium has been closed for several months, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and isn’t due to reopen until at least October 5.

The latest decree from the Italian government allows for sporting events to have a limit of 1000 spectators and was recently trialled at a friendly match between Parma and Empoli.

Despite the decree, the terms set out by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not favour a reopening of football stadiums, which will remain close until October.

A new report from Sky Sport journalist Paolo Aghemo (see below) explained that despite the Bianconeri putting forward their request for 1000 fans to be allowed entry for this weekend’s match against Sampdoria, the request was denied by the Piedmont region.

Despite the refusal, the decision may yet be challenged by the club who recently closed the 2019/20 season with a €71.4 million loss.