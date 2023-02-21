Allianz Stadium will host first leg of Cup Final involving Juventus Next Gen

Juventus’ Next Gen side is making the club proud after reaching the final of the Coppa Italia Serie C, where they will face LR Vicenza.

The Bianconeri B team has constantly supplied the senior side with top talents, yet the players there continue to make the club proud.

Reaching the final of the Italian Cup is a huge achievement, especially when you consider that their players are constantly being asked to work with the senior team.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed that the final’s first leg will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The game takes place on Thursday second of March and the junior black and whites would be keen to make an impression and take a very good advantage into the second leg.

Juve FC Says

The Next Gen team is making us so proud and will remain one of the best legacies of the Andrea Agnelli presidency.

Apart from supplying us with talents in the first team, making an impression in Serie C as they have done puts us in the news for the right reasons.

We wish them good luck in the games and hopefully, a few more talents will be promoted to the senior squad next season.