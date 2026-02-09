Douglas Costa felt Juventus lacked composure and determination in front of goal, as they dropped two precious points against Lazio on Sunday.

The Bianconeri were expected to beat the Biancocelesti, who have been enduring a torrid campaign. While they managed to dominate possession and had the bulk of the chances, they found themselves trailing by two goals shortly after the restart.

Pedro gave Lazio a shocking lead thanks to Daniel Maldini, who dispossessed Manuel Locatelli, while Gustav Isaksen made it 2-0 after being set free by Danilo Cataldi’s superb vertical pass.

Wasteful Juventus only gained one point while hosting Lazio

While Juventus never gave up, they were only able to salvage a point thanks to two headers from Weston McKennie in the 59th minute and Pierre Kalulu deep in added time.

After the match, Costa argued that Juventus should have shown more hunger and tenacity when aiming at goal.

“They take too many shots without any ruthlessness. They shoot for the sake of it, almost at random,” argued the Brazilian during his post-match appearance on DAZN via IlBianconero.

“In fact, it seems to me they had eight shots on target; unlike Lazio, who had eight shots in total and scored two goals.”

Douglas Costa (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Douglas Costa urges Juventus to be more ruthless in front of goal

Costa, who played for Juventus between 2017 and 2020, recently made a shocking return to Italy by signing for Chievo Verona, a club that currently resides in Serie D.

The 35-year-old advised the current Juventus players to start practising shooting with more intensity and determination.

“I was never a player who liked shooting just for the sake of it — I always shot to score. Ruthlessness in front of goal can be trained; I worked on it during the week.”

Juventus will spend this week preparing for the Derby d’Italia against Inter, which will take place at San Siro on Saturday.

They will then travel to Istanbul to take on Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round.