“Also still have that anger” Allegri refuses to get carried away by Fiorentina win

Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to get carried away by Juventus’ return to form in their game against Fiorentina last night.

The Bianconeri beat La Viola 1-0 following a last gasp strike from Juan Cuadrado.

However, Allegri was more focused on the points they have dropped along the way.

The Livorno-born manager said they should be delighted to have won the match, but should also be angry at the points they have already lost this season.

“I am pleased with the performance of the whole team, but especially Rugani, who barely played at all this season. Luca Pellegrini also did well off the bench,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We held out well on a psychological level. We should be angry at the points we dropped along the way this season, which we would’ve taken home with a different mentality and attitude. We must be pleased today, but also still have that anger we dropped those points.”

Juve FC Say

Juve truly needs the anger from their missed opportunities this season to spur them on to win more matches.

After struggling to end last season inside the top four, it would be disastrous for them to end this campaign lower than the last one.

Against Fiorentina, they showed two sides of their game.

One is a Juve team that knows how to weather the storm and never gives up, regardless of the situation.

The other side is a Juve team that can easily be opened up by opponents and if Fiorentina had taken their few chances, the result would have been different.

Very few fans would have expected the Bianconeri to struggle this season when they made Allegri the boss.

He needs to show why the club returned to him by getting this Juve team back to form as soon as possible.