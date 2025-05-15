Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen, but any potential move appears unlikely if Napoli continues to demand €90 million for the Nigerian striker. While Osimhen has undoubtedly proven to be a crucial asset at his recent clubs, largely due to his prolific goalscoring record, Juventus may be forced to explore alternative options if Napoli remain firm on their valuation.

Osimhen’s impact in front of the goal is undeniable, but Juve must act pragmatically in the transfer market. Investing such a significant sum on a single player may not align with the club’s current financial strategy. As a result, attention is now turning to more affordable yet promising alternatives who could bolster Juventus’ attacking options without the need for a record-breaking fee.

Arnaud Kalimuendo – Rennes

Kalimuendo is widely regarded as one of the most talented young forwards in Europe at present. The French striker has demonstrated his capabilities consistently, having scored 17 goals in 32 Ligue 1 matches. His energy, movement, and finishing ability make him a compelling option. Should Juventus secure his services, he would represent both a strategic and financially sound addition to the squad.

Mateo Retegui – Atalanta

Retegui is a name familiar to many Juventus supporters, particularly as he edges closer to clinching the top scorer accolade in Serie A this season. A move for the Atalanta forward would not only be more financially feasible than signing Osimhen but could also provide a valuable long-term solution up front.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sem Steijn – FC Twente

While Ajax and PSV have dominated headlines in the Dutch Eredivisie, Sem Steijn has quietly emerged as one of the league’s most lethal finishers. Likely to win the Golden Boot for his exploits with FC Twente, Steijn is a proven goalscorer. Importantly, he would command a transfer fee well below half of what Napoli are demanding for Osimhen.

Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt

Although Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly seeking up to €100 million for Ekitike, it is improbable that any club would be willing to pay more for him than for Osimhen. With the right negotiations, Juventus may be able to secure him for a more realistic figure within their budgetary constraints.

In summary, while Osimhen remains a top target, Juventus must remain flexible and consider alternatives who offer both quality and value. With several talented strikers available across Europe, the club’s recruitment team has multiple avenues to explore that could strengthen the squad without exceeding financial limits.