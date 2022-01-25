“Alvaro in Turin is fine” Morata’s agent appears to kill links to Barcelona this month

The agent of Alvaro Morata, Marco Branca has appeared to kill the rumours that the striker might join Barcelona this month.

The Spaniard remains one of the most important players at Juventus and he retains the trust of Max Allegri.

However, Barca became interested in a move for him this month as they try to rebuild their squad.

The Catalans want to lure him back to La Liga, and it is a transfer that he favours.

However, Juve does not want to lose such an important player, and they have paid no attention to the interest of their Spanish counterparts.

Branca appears to have given up on the deal happening and he tells Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The road to Barcelona is no longer current. But Alvaro in Turin is fine and in the summer we will see how he ends with Atletico. I am confident for his future in Juventus. Like Benzema he works hard for the team and he too with CR7 scored few goals.”

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of our most important players and arguably the most experienced striker in Max Allegri’s squad.

He doesn’t score as many goals as we would want, but his presence in the starting XI helps our offensive play.

A player like Dusan Vlahovic will represent an upgrade to the former Chelsea man, but we may not sign the Serbian this month.

So it makes little sense to lose a top player like Morata.