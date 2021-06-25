Alvaro Morata admits death threats to his family for international struggles

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has admitted that he has endured threats to his family for his struggles in front of goal for Spain at this summer’s European Championships.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star has agreed a deal to return to the Old Lady for the upcoming campaign, having helped the club to win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana last season, but he hasn’t been able to bring that form into Euro 2020 as of yet.

Morata has found the net once, but has racked up some painful misses for anxious onlookers, and has become the subject of abuse for it.

The 28 year-old has now admitted to Spanish radio listeners that not only he, but his family also, have been receiving threats after his performances.

“People have been saying ‘I hope your children die’. I’d like people to put themselves in my shoes and think what it’s like to get threats to my family,” he told the Cadena Cope station(via the BBC).

“My wife and children have come to the stadium in Seville with Morata on the back of their shirts and people have been shouting at them.

“It’s complicated. I understand people booing me for missing chances but there’s a limit.”

Morata added that he still feels that he has the support of the fans however, despite some sections of fans booing him, and vows to continue to try and do his best for Spain.

“I’m proud of the fact I picked up the ball [to take the penalty] after people booed me in the warm-up. A few years ago I would have been devastated but I’m really motivated. Whoever thinks the opposite doesn’t know me,” he said.

“It’s hard to find a group like this especially in the difficult times. After a week like this I’ve been aware of how everyone looks at me but I look in their eyes and see they are supporting me.”

This sort of abuse isn’t acceptable in any shape or form, but Morata can be proud of himself for continuing to motivate himself to do his best, and we wish him an upturn in fortunes for the tournament (unless Spain face Italy…)

Patrick