Alvaro Morata does not plan on ending his career with Juventus

Alvaro Morata has had a fine start to life since he made a return to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard had previously enjoyed a fine time with the Italian champions between 2014 and 2016.

His first stint was so good that Real Madrid exercised their option to buy him back from Juventus.

He has since played for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but the Spaniard has just picked the team that he would like to end his career with, and it is not Juventus.

Given that he will hope to earn a permanent contract with Juventus at the end of his loan tenure, the striker would have been expected to pick the Bianconeri as the team he would finish his career with, but he plans to retire at a Spanish side, and it is not Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard revealed that he would like his last club to be Getafe, a team that took him on and gave him the taste of regular football when he was an academy player with Atletico.

“I would like the last shirt I wear to be Getafe,” he said. “I have a very good relationship with the President and the people there. I think it’s thanks to them that I’m the player I am.” Morata told El Partizado on COPE and Radio MARCA as quoted by Football Italia.