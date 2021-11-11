Alvaro Morata gives an explaination for his current goal drought

Alvaro Morata is the main striker at Juventus, but even the Spaniard knows he hasn’t done enough in this campaign.

He is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri can make his transfer permanent for a fee in the summer.

But his goal return in this campaign has been uninspiring and he risks missing out on a permanent move to Turin.

With Dusan Vlahovic heavily linked with a move to Juve, Morata’s poor form in recent weeks suggests he might be playing in his last campaign at the club.

But he has been Juve’s main goal scorer in the past and he knows why he is struggling at the moment.

In a long interview with the Spanish media outlet, El Pais he said, as quoted by Tutto sport:

“I was out for almost a month, in the rush to return I was not physically well, I had to work a lot for the team and I didn’t have the clarity to score.

“In the last few games I have played on the left, almost as a winger. But the important thing is to play and do what the coach asks of me.

“Obviously I would like to play better and score more goals, but, before the injury, I was fine; I struggled to recover.”

Strikers score goals and the clear lack of goals in the current Juventus team is one reason the Bianconeri are struggling.

Morata isn’t the only striker on the team, but the former Chelsea man has played more minutes than Moise Kean.

Excuses can be accepted for so long, but the fact remains if he cannot score as many goals as possible, Juve would have no reason to keep him beyond this season.