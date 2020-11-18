Alvaro Morata hits back at the critics after Germany demolition

Spain hit Germany for six last night in the UEFA Nations League to seal their place in the finals for the competition, and Alvaro Morata has dared his doubters to comment on his performance.

Morata opened the scoring in the 17th minute to kickstart his side’s triumphant 6-0 win over the team ranked number 14 in the world, while their opponents had only needed a draw to secure their spot a the finals.

The Spaniard ended the came with a 8.5 rating according to WhoScored.com, as he put in a fine performance for his country, and Morata looks a completely different player since ending his misery by returning to Juve.

Alvaro has struggled for consistency since leaving Turin, despite playing for various top teams in Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but arrived back in Italy at his best.

The 28 year-old has been credited with eight goal contributions for his new club in only eight appearances, while he has also been unlucky with VAR ruling out at least five goals that I can remember in his short time back at the club.

The star clearly feels he has been treated unfairly in the press or by those on social media, as he dared his doubters to try and slate him after his display yesterday.

🙋🏼‍♂️Morata pasa factura y manda un mensaje a los agoreros y criticones 🗣”Tengo ganas de saber qué dicen hoy por ahí” pic.twitter.com/XhSQgarlue — Isaac Fouto (@isaacfouto) November 17, 2020

While some of Morata’s previous performances before the summer may have deserved to be questioned, the player he is at Juventus, and the striker he was during his previous spell in Turin can not be faulted.

Is there many strikers in better form than the Spaniard at present?

Patrick