Alvaro Morata in fine form as he sets Spain up for victory

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata was in fine form last night as he set Spain up for a convincing win over Iceland.

The 29 year-old appears to be enjoying playing alongside Dusan Vlahovic in Turin since the latter signing in the January transfer window with the pair forming a partnership in attack, but on international duty he was tasked with leading the line as the sole striker.

Morata made sure that was to be no issue however as he moved to open the scoring with a right-footed strike around 10 minutes before the break. Shortly after the restart, Spain were then awarded a penalty to make it 2-0, and our man stepped up to double their lead.

Yeremi Pino added their side’s third of the game soon after the second-half had begun when firing home from close range before Morata was then replaced by Barcelon forward Ferran Torres.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso teed up Pablo Sarabia for both of Spain’s next two goals to complete a 5-0 rout of the Icelandic side.

The Juve striker will hopefully come back to Turin full of confidence with a big game against Inter Milan coming up on Sunday, with a win to take us above our rivals in the table.

Patrick