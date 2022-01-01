Alvaro Morata potential move to Barcelona encounters a problem

Alvaro Morata has been linked with a return to Spain with Barcelona.

The Juventus striker hasn’t had the best of time in Italy as he labours for goals that come in limited supply.

His poor form is one reason Juve is struggling on the league table, but the Spaniard remains a key player for the Bianconeri.

Barcelona needs new players and one position they want to bolster is their attack.

In recent days, several reports have claimed they have agreed on a deal with Morata.

However, Il Bianconero says there is a problem with the move.

It claims Diego Simeone doesn’t want him to move to Catalunya now because he would strengthen a rival.

Atletico Madrid has been in poor form this season and wouldn’t want their rivals to continue being stronger than them.

Juve FC Says

Unless we sign a new striker this month, it makes little sense to offload Morata, who has been an important player for us for a long time now.

The Spaniard might not score plenty of goals, but his presence in the team and the dressing room is huge.

He could return to much better form in the second half of this season, but we need to get a fine replacement before offloading him.