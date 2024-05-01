Alvaro Morata remains keen on returning to Juventus once again. The Spanish striker has already had two spells at the Allianz Stadium and is loved by many Juve supporters.

Morata has been in fine form at Atletico Madrid and continues to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in the world.

Atleti will not stand in his way if the striker gets an opportunity and wants to leave, making it easier for Juventus to sign him.

However, the Spanish club values his signature at around 15 million euros, a fee that is probably not too much for an experienced striker.

Morata earns a high salary in Madrid and must accept a pay cut to fit within Juventus’ current financial parameters.

The Bianconeri are focused on cutting costs, and they will no longer offer extravagant salaries like most top clubs.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Morata will have no problems signing a contract on a reduced salary.

He wants to return to Turin and understands that sacrifices must be made for that to happen, and he is willing to make them.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of our former players that we love so much, and he knows he will feel accepted playing for us.

The Spaniard won our hearts during his first spell at the club and will continue to enjoy much support if he returns to the club.