Alvaro Morata’s goals stat is one of the top four in Italy

Alvaro Morata has the pedigree of a top European goalscorer and that is one of the reasons why Juventus signed him in the summer.

The former Chelsea striker was the chosen one among several options that the Bianconeri had at the time.

The striker has returned the faith shown in him with goals in all competitions.

Morata has missed some games for the Bianconeri because of injuries, yet he still has one of the best goal involvement rates among the strikers in the Italian top flight.

Calciomercato reports that the Spaniard is one of four players in Italy that have been involved in at least 20 games in all competitions this season.

The striker has scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists for the Bianconeri, according to Transfermarkt.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile are the three other players in the Italian top flight to have achieved at least 20 goals involvement.

With two players among the top four, Juventus is clearly leading the way in terms of players who deliver the goals.

If Ronaldo and Morata can keep scoring, the Bianconeri can be sure of successfully winning the league again.

Ronaldo has already scored 20 goals this season, 15 of them have come in the league.