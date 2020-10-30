Alvaro Morata’s offside decisions are laid bare

Alvaro Morata had the ball in the back of the net three times in Juventus’ game against Barcelona in the Champions League this week, but they were ruled out for offside every single time.

The Spaniard, who was signed this summer from Atletico Madrid, has a knack for being at the right place at the right time and getting to score goals.

However, his positioning puts him in trouble some times and that was the case in the game against the Catalans, but that wasn’t the first time.

Calciomercato has been counting and they relate that the Spaniard has seen five goals chopped off for being offside in his last three matches.

And each time, these goals have been so important that the report claims Juventus will have had nine points from those games, but they ended with just two points.

It claims that Morata has a record of being the player that has seen a goal removed from being offside the most in recent Champions League history, with 13 of those decisions going against him.

It also recalls that his hattrick of goals that were all ruled out against Barcelona isn’t the first time that he has scored three in a match only for them to be ruled out.

Against Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season as a Real Madrid player, the same thing happened.