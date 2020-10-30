Alvaro Morata’s permanent move to Juventus expected to be easy

Alvaro Morata joined Juventus on loan for 10 million euros this summer and the Spaniard has been a fine addition to their team.

He has remained one of the biggest goal threats in the Juventus team.

Although he can be guilty of being offside on too many occasions, he is one of the natural goalscorers in the side.

His fine form has brought about talks of his deal being made permanent before the loan deal expires.

Calciomercato claims that the Spaniard is thinking about nothing but remaining a Juventus player and Atletico Madrid, who signed Luis Suarez to replace him, are happy to make the sale.

The original agreement is that Juventus will pay an additional 45m euros to make his move permanent, but the report is claiming that Juve is looking to extend his loan for another campaign for 10m euros again.

It also claims that the Bianconeri are exploring other options that they have with regards to making the move permanent including sending players to the Spaniards in part exchange.

Apparently, Juve is willing to sacrifice Douglas Costa and Federico Bernadeschi, but Atletico wants just money.

At the end of the day, the report says everyone is happy to see Morata join Juve permanently and no one expects problems to arise from making that happen.