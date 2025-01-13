Retired Italian footballer Paolo Di Canio claims he wasn’t impressed by some of the club’s summer signings, and they have done little to change his mind.

The Bianconeri splashed circa 200 million euros on a major overhaul that saw the arrival of nine new players, including the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

However, what started as a new and promising era under Thiago Motta has gradually turned to sorrow after a disappointing first half of the season. Even though the Old Lady has yet to suffer defeat in Serie A, the club has settled for 12 draws in the first 19 fixtures, so they’ve been trailing behind Inter, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio in the race for a Champions League spot.

For his part, Di Canio didn’t mince his words when discussing the club’s issues, beginning with the club’s new arrivals.

“I wasn’t convinced by the idea of ​​signings ready to win the title”, said the former Juventus, Lazio and West Ham striker during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old aimed a dig at Gonzalez in particular who spent the last three campaigns at Fiorentina. The Viola lost two Conference League finals in the last two campaigns, in addition to falling short against Inter in the Coppa Italia final in 2022/23.

“In addition to all the problems Juventus have, they thought that someone who comes from Fiorentina, who always loses in finals, can be a good player but can only do so for 38 games.”

Moreover, Di Canio doesn’t expect Koopmeiners to deliver the goods any time soon.

“Koopmeiners has had some important years but with a different style of football. I don’t see any light in the short term. This team will certainly improve, but just how much is the question,” concluded the former Sunderland coach.