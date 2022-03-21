“Always nice to score here!” Dybala reacts to Juventus’ win

Paulo Dybala enjoyed scoring yet another goal in front of the Juventus fans in their 2-0 win against Salernitana.

The attacker is in an important moment in his career as uncertainty surrounds his future.

The Bianconeri will meet with his representatives today to strike a new deal.

If they cannot find an agreement, he could leave the club by the end of this season as a free agent.

For now, he is looking to keep scoring for the team and performing well in front of its fans.

After the win against The Garnets, the former Palermo man took to his Instagram account to make a post.

He posted an image of himself and captioned it: “Always nice to score here! Nice atmosphere and great win guys!”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a crowd favourite, and it is hard to imagine the current Juve team without him in it.

But the reality on the ground is that he might reject the club’s offer of a new deal which will mean he changes team in the summer.

The Bianconeri should try their best to keep him in the group, but it will only make sense if the financial part favours the club.