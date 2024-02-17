Former Serie A striker Robert Acquafresca has lavished praise on Max Allegri for the job he has done at Juventus, despite the limitations of his squad.

The Bianconeri have emerged as the second-best club in Serie A this season, surpassing expectations as only a few people gave them a chance to even make the top four at the start of the campaign.

The men in black and white are overachieving, considering their squad is of inferior quality compared to Napoli and AC Milan’s.

However, not everyone recognises the remarkable job that Max Allegri is doing at the Allianz Stadium, and the gaffer is not receiving the respect he deserves.

But former striker Acquafresca has a lot of respect for the Bianconeri gaffer and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri is always right. With his experience, he is able to read many situations before others. What he had done so far could be called a miracle. The Bianconeri squad was inferior to others who, today, are behind in the standings.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the most famous managers in the world, and he built a good reputation at the Allianz Stadium during his first spell at the club.

There are a lot of expectations on him and his team, and he knows this, so we expect him to keep working to bring trophies back.